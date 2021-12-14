Florida Publix shopper walks out with $1 million in lottery winnings

SPRING HILL, Fla. – The $20 scratch-off that Kenneth Mestauskas bought at Publix turned out to be a lucky item to have on his shopping list.

The resident of Spring Hill in Hernando County hit for $1 million playing the $5,000,000 Cashword game, Florida Lottery announced.

The ticket came from a Publix at 1400 Pinehurst Drive in Spring Hill.

Mestauskas took a lump-sum payout of $780,000. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

Florida Lottery also revealed that David Rubin, 63, of Ocala, claimed a $1 million top prize playing the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game,

His $30 ticket was bought at South Pine Shelf, located at 1741 South Pine Avenue in Ocala.

He took a lump sum worth $790,000, and that store also receives $2,000 from the state lottery.

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY WINNERS:

South Florida man hits $1 million scratch-off prize

Ad

2 Florida Lottery players from same city each win $1 million

Florida Lottery scratch-off gives woman $1 million in holiday spending money

Broward woman wins big Florida Lottery scratch-off prize

Florida Lottery scholarship recipient now wins $5 million scratch-off prize

Florida man begins holidays with $5 million lottery prize

Ad

2 Publix shoppers pick up $1 million scratch-off winners ahead of Thanksgiving