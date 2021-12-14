Florida reports 3,000+ new COVID cases, most in 2 months

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases to the CDC from the past day, the state’s largest daily increase since mid-October.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest metrics show 3,067 new infections reported in Florida from Monday, refelcting that cases are on the rise after Thanksgiving.

In recent days, the state’s 7-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases has topped 2,000 for the first time in nearly two months.

The Florida Department of Health reported 13,530 new coronavirus cases last week, also the most since mid-October.

The numbers are still well below the peak of the summer surge in August, when more than 21,000 new cases were reported per day. But they highlight why infectious disease experts are reminding residents to be vigilant as the delta variant remains the dominant strain and omicron begins to emerge in more areas.