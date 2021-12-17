78º
Wild Florida: Two gators found in an SUV that rolled over on a Florida roadway

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Two alligators were found in an SUV that was involved in a rollover accident on a Florida roadway (Courtesy: FWC)

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were called to the scene of a rollover accident involving two alligators this week.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the more than six-foot and eight-foot-long gators hanging out of the rear window of a white, late model Ford Explorer, resting on its side.

According to officials, the suspects found on the scene admitted to killing the gators while fishing. They said they loaded them into the SUV to transport them.

Both alligators did expire. The suspects are facing charges.

Local 10 News has reached out to FWC for more information about where this accident happened.

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

