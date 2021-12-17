Wild Florida: Two gators found in an SUV that rolled over on a Florida roadway

Two alligators were found in an SUV that was involved in a rollover accident on a Florida roadway

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were called to the scene of a rollover accident involving two alligators this week.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the more than six-foot and eight-foot-long gators hanging out of the rear window of a white, late model Ford Explorer, resting on its side.

According to officials, the suspects found on the scene admitted to killing the gators while fishing. They said they loaded them into the SUV to transport them.

Both alligators did expire. The suspects are facing charges.

Local 10 News has reached out to FWC for more information about where this accident happened.