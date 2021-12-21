Florida adds nearly 13,000 new COVID cases, largest jump since Sept. 11

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As the contagious omicron variant takes over as the dominant strain, Florida reported 12,915 new COVID-19 cases to the CDC from Monday, the state’s biggest single-day increase since Sept. 11.

Over the past week, Florida is averaging 8,605 new cases per day, the CDC data shows, a significant spike after that number hovered below 2,000 from late October through early December.

Testing is up, as can be seen from the long lines at sites in Miami-Dade and Broward counties in recent days. The new-case positivity rate also doubled last week as compared to the week before.

Positivity rates were particularly high in South Florida, compared to the rest of the state.

Supply of the monoclonal antibody coronavirus treatment is also dwindling, officials say.

The infections are still below the peak of the summer surge driven by the delta variant. In August, Florida was averaging over 21,000 new cases per day.

But infectious disease experts worry that this is the start of another seasonal surge, especially with many people traveling for the holidays this month.

For information on where you can get a COVID-19 test or vaccine in South Florida, click here.