DeSantis to send 1 million COVID tests to nursing homes and seniors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will be sending out 1 million at-home COVID-19 tests, prioritizing nursing homes, long-term care facilities and senior citizens in need of tests.

He made the announcement at a news conference in West Palm Beach, standing behind a placard that said “Seniors First” at the Rehabilitation Center of the Palm Beaches at 301 Northpoint Parkway.

DeSantis was joined by state surgeon general Joseph Ladapo, emergency management director Kevin Guthrie and Simone Marstiller, secretary of the Agency for Healthcare Administration.

The governor reiterated Ladapo’s messaging from earlier this week that Floridians without COVID-19 symptoms should not rush out to get tested. That guidance has been criticized by some medical experts who say testing is still crucial in preventing the spread of the virus.

Ladapo said Thursday that Florida is practicing “sensible public health” by prioritizing members of the community in greater need of testing.

DeSantis was asked if he has been tested for COVID-19 recently and he said he has not since he hasn’t experienced symptoms.