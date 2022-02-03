‘Fauci Can Pound Sand’ flip flops now added to official DeSantis merchandise online

Governor Ron DeSantis has added some new merchandise to his campaign website.

“Fauci Can Pound Sand” sandals are now available for purchase on his website alongside beer koozies that read “DON’T FAUCI MY FLORIDA” and T-shirts with the governor’s face, the American flag, and the Florida flag, that read, “KEEP FLORIDA FREE.” The latter items were added to the online store last summer and created a buzz online.

New merchandise from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is causing a buzz online. Photos: Ron DeSantis Campaign Store. (Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

DeSantis is running for a second term and is being challenged by several Democrats in the 2022 gubernatorial race, including Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Representative Charlie Crist, who previously served as Florida’s governor as a Republican from 2007 to 2011.