Florida middle school teacher faces felony charges for inappropriate behavior with student

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Deltona Middle School teacher is facing felony charges, while Volusia Sheriff’s deputies conduct an investigation into his behavior with a 15-year-old student.

29-year-old Carlos Aguirre Rendon was arrested on Wednesday and charged with lewd or lascivious conduct and witness tampering.

Deputies say their investigation began on Jan. 11, when it was reported that Aguirre kissed the victim on the lips in his classroom. The girl’s parents told deputies they had concerns prior to that, as her mother said she’d seen Aguirre with his arm around her daughter at a Deltona park.

Investigators say interviews with witnesses indicate Aguirre often sought to be alone with the victim and appeared to be pursuing a relationship with her outside of normal teacher-student contact.

On Tuesday, deputies learned that Aguirre had been approaching potential witnesses at Firefighters Memorial Park in Deltona, asking about the victim and telling at least one witness not to talk to the police.

Aguirre posted $12,500 bond on Wednesday night.

Additional charges are possible pending the outcome of the investigation.