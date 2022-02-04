Florida Senate passes bills on addiction, child hearing loss

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Although Democratic and Republican Florida lawmakers have had contentious debate on issues like abortion and immigration this year, the two sides came together to quickly pass 20 bills.

Most of the legislation passed Thursday was supported unanimously.

The bills included approving new state legislative districts, authorizing schools to the stock and use medicines to counteract an opioid overdose and requiring insurance companies to provide hearing aid coverage for children.

The Senate unanimously passed the redrawn maps for the 40 Senate districts and 120 House districts the day after the House approved them on a party line vote.

The governor doesn’t need to approve the new districts.