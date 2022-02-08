Florida woman stabbed 2 neighbors in leaf-blowing feud, cops say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay woman was arrested Sunday, accused of stabbing two people and pushing an elderly woman in a feud over leaf blowing, police said.

Kyong Moulton, 66, is accused of stabbing two people who live across the street from her, WKMG reports.

According to the arrest affidavit, Moulton told Palm Bay police she came home Sunday afternoon and found leaves on her front lawn. Assuming they had been placed there by the people across the street, she pulled out her leaf blower and blew them back onto their lawn, police said.

One of the victims told police he saw Moulton with the leaf blower and he and his mother went out to confront her, records show.

When the man’s sister tried to intervene, he said Moulton slapped the sister and a struggle ensured.

According to the arrest affidavit, that’s when Moulton stabbed the sister in the leg with a steak knife. When the man tried to help his sister, he felt himself get stabbed in the arm.

Police said the brother and sister also claimed Moulton pushed their mother to the ground.

Moulton denies stabbing anyone with a knife.

The arrest affidavit said surveillance video shows the confrontation, including Moulton pushing the man, the struggle with the sister, and the mother falling to the ground as if she’d been pushed. It does not show anyone being stabbed, and police said they did not recover a knife.

Moulton was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of battery on a person 65 years of age or older.