Florida tow truck driver accused of performing sex acts in front of customer

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County tow truck driver is facing charges, after detectives say he performed sex acts in front of a female customer while on the job.

Detectives say it happened Monday afternoon when a woman’s SUV broke down in a gas station parking lot. She contacted her insurance company which called for a tow truck to tow her and her car back to her house.

Investigators say video from the inside of the tow truck cab captured what appears to be a casual conversation between 50-year old John Williams III with the woman, while towing her white SUV. But Putnam County detectives say he’s actually flirting with her while exposing himself and performing a sex act.

The camera in the tow truck wasn’t angled low enough to see nudity, but detectives say the woman secretly recorded the act to use as evidence. Putnam County Investigators say Williams was accused of a similar incident last year around this time in Clay County, but he was not convicted. The charge, however, violates his probation after he was convicted in 2017 for home invasion. State prison records also show Williams has been in and out of prison between 1992 and 2017.

According to the tow truck company, Williams could have towed vehicles from Tampa to Georgia, but he primarily worked in Clay, Duval and Putnam counties. Williams was working for Spartan towing. He was fired after this incident was reviewed.

Putnam County investigators are urging anyone who may have had a similar unreported incident with Williams to immediately contact authorities in your area.