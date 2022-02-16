Florida man faces charges for possessing child pornography, sexually abusing dog

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies have charged 29-year-old Brandon Shelton with 11 counts of possessing child pornography and six counts of sexual activity involving animals.

Deputies arrested Shelton on Tuesday, after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the investigation, officials discovered 11 electronic files of videos and photos that portrayed children in sexually exploitative situations. The victims were estimated to range from as young as 2 or 3 years old to 7 to 9.

Detectives say Shelton told them he had downloaded and forwarded suspected child pornography. In addition, Shelton said he was the male subject wearing a gold watch in videos while having sexual contact with his wife’s dog.

Last month, detectives executed a search warrant at Shelton’s home, where they interviewed Shelton. They seized multiple items, electronics, his gold watch and two family dogs. The dogs were turned over to Volusia County Animal Services.

Shelton has been released from the Volusia County Branch Jail on $116,000 bail.