Public won’t know big Florida lottery winners under bill passed

This file photo shows a 46-year-old Altamonte Springs man who won $1 million from a scratch-off game at Wawa, according to the Florida Lottery.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – People who win $250,000 or more in the Florida Lottery could choose to keep their identities secret for 90 days under a bill that the Senate sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday.

The Senate passed the bill on a 37-1 vote. Supporters have cited cases where large lottery winners were killed or harmed after their identities were released when claiming their prize.

Coincidentally, on the same day the bill passed, the Florida Lottery sent out a news release that identified a New Jersey woman who claimed a $1 million prize.

The House passed the bill on a 114-1 vote two weeks ago.