Florida man faces charges after allegedly grabbing kid from Walmart shopping cart

Naples man faces charges after deputies say he removed a child from a shopping cart at a Walmart

NAPLES, Fla. – A Naples man is facing child abuse and false imprisonment charges, after Collier County Sheriff’s deputies say he approached a three-year-old child and removed the child from a shopping cart in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday.

According to deputies, the child’s mother said 40-year-old Enben Moodley was yelling at cashiers and causing a scene inside the store. The mother said she made her purchases and exited the store and Moodley approached her in the parking lot and pulled her child out of the cart.

The mother told deputies she screamed for help and Moodley put the child back in the cart and walked away.

Officers located Moodley and placed him under arrest.

The child was not injured.