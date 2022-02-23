Florida Lottery ticket worth $1.25 million to expire. Is it yours?

PLANT CITY, Fla. – Florida Lottery is urging players to check their tickets as the deadline nears to claim a jackpot worth $1.25 million.

State lottery officials say they’re still waiting for someone to come forward with the winning ticket from the Sept. 15 drawing of the Florida Lotto game.

The winning numbers that night were: 3 - 6 - 29 - 31 - 44 - 46.

The jackpot-winner bought their ticket as a quick pick at a Citgo station located at 504 North Plant Avenue in Plant City, which is east of Tampa in Hillsborough County.

The deadline to claim the prize is March 14 at midnight.

The jackpot must be claimed at Florida Lottery’s headquarters in Tallahassee. For more info, call 850-487-7787 or go to flalottery.com.