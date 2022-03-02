Florida wedding crasher behind bars after refusing to leave party

Woman is accused of crashing a wedding and refusing to leave

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A bride and groom had the spotlight taken from them by a wedding crasher who refused to leave their party.

Satellite Beach Police arrested Gloria Ines Colwell, 52, after they say she became verbally and physically aggressive when asked to leave a wedding being held along A1A in Satellite Beach.

The groom told officers Colwell got in his face after he confronted her about crashing his wedding, helping herself to food and beer.

Officers say she resisted arrest several times before finally being handcuffed and placed in a patrol car.

Colwell was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting without violence and trespass after warning. She was later transported to Brevard County Jail.