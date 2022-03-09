Frightening accident at Florida convenience store is caught on camera

Victim is in good spirits after a scary crash at a Florida convenience store (raw video)

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. – A man is lucky to be alive after a frightening crash at a Hutchinson Island convenience store on Tuesday night.

The Martin County Sheriff’s office released video of the crash that they say happened because a 21-year-old driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and crashed through the front of the Plantation Pantry store.

The driver said she meant to hit the brake, but missed. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries to his face from broken glass. He is expected to recover.

While first responders tended to the victim, he was talking and remained in unusually good spirits, asking deputies if his beer he just purchased was ok.

The driver is likely to face charges for careless driving.