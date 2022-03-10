78º
Disney pledges $5 million in support of LGBTQ rights

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Disney is pledging $5 million in support of LGBTQ rights.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the pledge comes after the company failed to respond to Florida passing the so called “Don’t Say Gay” bill on Tuesday.

Republican sponsors say the Parental Rights in Education Bill is about helping parents control what their children do and learn in school. Critics have dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” because of its language in a particular paragraph, which specifies sexual and gender identity may not be in lessons in K through third grades.

Chapek released a statement saying the lack of a public statement does not equate to a lack of support.

Chapek revealed that he and LGBTQ plus leaders plan to meet with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to discuss their concerns about the legislation.

