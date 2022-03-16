80º
Florida to eliminate tax on diapers in July

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Diapers will be tax-free in the state of Florida, beginning on July 1.

SB246, introduced by State Senator Lauren Book, D-Plantation in 2016, was approved as part of the state’s 2022 budget on Monday.

The tax exemptions would cover single-use diapers and reusable diaper inserts.

Florida has yet to announce the Hurricane sales tax holiday and back-to-school sales tax holiday. In 2021, the back-to-school sales tax holiday was expanded to 10 days, from July 31 through Aug. 9.

It gave parents and guardians a 6% sales tax break on certain school supplies under $15, the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and accessories, clothing and footwear under $60.

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

