Florida to eliminate tax on diapers in July

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Diapers will be tax-free in the state of Florida, beginning on July 1.

SB246, introduced by State Senator Lauren Book, D-Plantation in 2016, was approved as part of the state’s 2022 budget on Monday.

The tax exemptions would cover single-use diapers and reusable diaper inserts.

Since I was elected to the @FLSenate in 2016, I have been fighting to eliminate the diaper tax for Florida’s families. After years of hard work, I am proud to share that the 2022 state budget - as approved today - finally includes the removal of the sales tax on diapers. — Lauren Book (@LeaderBookFL) March 14, 2022

Florida has yet to announce the Hurricane sales tax holiday and back-to-school sales tax holiday. In 2021, the back-to-school sales tax holiday was expanded to 10 days, from July 31 through Aug. 9.

It gave parents and guardians a 6% sales tax break on certain school supplies under $15, the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and accessories, clothing and footwear under $60.