Man accused of assaulting girl lured away from birthday party

PALMETTO, Fla. – Officials say a 44-year-old man lured a young girl away from a neighborhood birthday party and sexually assaulted her.

Manatee County Sheriff’s investigators were notified of the incident, which happened on Sunday in Palmetto.

The 5-year-old girl told her parents and investigators that the man, identified as Christopher Thompson, took her to his home, where the sexual battery took place.

He told her not to say anything when he took her back to the party, authorities said.

Neighbors told investigators they’re now concerned about their children being victims.

Multiple electronic devices were removed from Thompson’s home.

He was arrested and faces multiple charges, including capital sexual battery.