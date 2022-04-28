80º

Police: Florida man claims he’s Jesus, kisses a minor in gym locker room

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

According to police, Florida man says he's Jesus, kisses a minor at a gym (Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is facing charges after police say he allegedly trapped a male minor in a gym locker room and kissed him against his will.

Clearwater police arrested James Trevor Byron Thompson, 39, after a victim said he walked up to him at a Crunch Fitness, told him he was Jesus in a past life and tried to give him a hug.

According to his arrest report, when the victim tried to get away, Thompson used his body to block the exit of the gym locker room and kissed him against his will.

Detectives say Thompson admitted to kissing the victim.

Thompson faces simple battery and false imprisonment charges and was booked into the Pinellas County jail.

