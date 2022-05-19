Sheriff: Caretaker kills terminally ill women, then himself

RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Officials say a 64-year-old Florida man whose wife and stepdaughter were terminally ill fatally shot the women and then called 911 before killing himself.

The Hillsborough County sheriff said Thomas Schultz told a dispatcher Wednesday morning that the family was “in an impossible situation with no way out.”

A neighbor said Schultz told him that caring for both women had become overwhelming.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said Schultz asked the dispatcher to send someone to “secure the residence” and then said he had to go because he was “fixing to shoot.”

He said deputies found him dead on the back porch.

The bodies of his wife and stepdaughter were in their bedrooms.