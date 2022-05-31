Florida man killed from bonfire explosion at weekend party

DELAND, Fla. – Authorities say a central Florida man was killed from an apparent bonfire explosion over the Memorial Day weekend.

Volusia County Sheriff’s officials say investigators haven’t yet determined what caused the explosion during the outdoor party at a home near DeLand early Monday.

The 51-year-old man had left a patio to attend to the bonfire around 3:30 a.m.

Witnesses told investigators that there was a hissing sound a short time later and then the sound of something hitting the ground.

When other partygoers went to check on the man, they found him unresponsive near the bonfire with extensive injuries.