Caught on Camera: Florida police save choking baby

Two officers in Ocala save a choking baby

OCALA, Fla. – Two Ocala police officers are being called heroes, after they saved a choking baby.

The tense moments were captured by the officer’s body cameras as they rushed into a Golden Corral restaurant on Thursday.

Officers Michael Coughlin and Hannah Patterson were responding to a call about a six-day-old baby choking on his mother’s milk.

Officer Patterson grabbed the baby and started patting his back. After a few moments, the newborn started to cry.

The mother told officers the baby was born premature and with breathing issues.

An emergency team later arrived to treat the baby. He was later transported to a local hospital.

The baby is expected to be OK.

Doctors say choking during nursing is common in young babies.