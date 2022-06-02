Caught on Camera: Violent attack at Florida fast food restaurant

Deputies are looking for the women responsible for a violent attack at a fast food restaurant near Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies are looking for two women they say carried out a violent attack at a fast food restaurant.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies, two women entered a Steak and Shake near Tampa in April to complain about their order, when one of the women started punching a worker.

“There is no excuse for these two suspects to have enacted the amount of physical damage and fear to an employee who was just trying to do her job,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Surveillance video captured to moment when the victim tried to defend herself and then both woman began kicking her in the head.

Deputies say one of the attackers pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the worker, who was later transported to Tampa General Hospital with a concussion and cuts to her forehead, lip and knee.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.