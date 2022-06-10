New Florida law helps pay for retired police K-9s vet bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Former handlers or other people who adopt retired police K-9s will get financial help from Florida.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday that will reimburse people who care for retired K-9s up to $1,500 for veterinary care for the dogs.

The bill was sponsored by Democratic Sen. Bobby Powell and passed unanimously in the House and Senate.

DeSantis signed the bill at a ceremony in Flagler County and was joined by 14-year-old Emma Stanford, who started a non-profit organization to help police K-9s.