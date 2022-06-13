7th member of Special Olympics Haitian delegation is missing

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – A seventh member of the Haitian delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games has gone missing while visiting central Florida for the athletic competitions.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says Louis Jacques Wilguens was last seen getting off a bus at a Walt Disney World resort a day before he was supposed to fly back to Haiti on Sunday.

The 25-year-old man hasn’t been seen since.

Six other members of the Haitian delegation also went missing last week. The sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected and officials don’t think the men are in jeopardy.