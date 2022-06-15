Florida boy spends nearly a week in hospital recovering from venomous snake bite

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A North Florida seven-year-old is recovering at home, after being bitten by a venomous snake in his backyard.

Elijah Bustamante spent four days in the intensive care unit and is still unable to walk, after he was bit by a snake earlier this month.

“I was in the backyard playing and I was going to pick up a rock and the snake jumped out and bit me,” said Elijah Bustamante.

Elijah was rushed to the hospital with his leg severely swollen from the snake bite. Doctors gave him seven rounds of anti-venom and placed him in ICU for four days. Doctors believe the snake that jumped out of the bush was a venomous water moccasin.

“He said like a dark grey with dark spots and a fat head,” said his mother, Sanita Bustamante.

Florida poison control spokesman Mike McCormick advises anyone who is bitten by a snake to call poison control and get medical help immediately. he also goes on to say what not to do.

“Please don’t ice where the snake has bitten. Please don’t try to capture the snake. If it’s safe to do so and you can get a picture. That’s okay but please don’t try to capture them. Please don’t try to cut the wound and suck the venom out,” said McCormick.

Elijah’s next step is relearning how to walk through physical therapy. In the meantime, his family is avoiding the backyard, because the snake was not trapped.

“My message would be you know just like when just when you think it’s not gonna happen. We’re good, it’s okay, it’s not gonna happen. It can happen. Definitely we’re in Florida, they’re all over just be mindful,” said, Sanita Bustamante.

Earlier this month, a Miramar man also suffered a venomous snake bite.

Doctors from Memorial Healthcare System say they see at least 1 or 2 of these kinds of bites every year and advise that sooner you get treatment, the better.

Find out more about how to identify the cottonmouth snake and other venomous species found in South Florida by clicking here.