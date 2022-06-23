81º

Caught on Camera: Florida driver uses sidewalk to avoid rush hour traffic

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

A dash camera recorded the moments a driver drove on a sidewalk to avoid rush hour traffic in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies responded to calls of a driver seen driving on a Sarasota County sidewalk to avoid rush hour traffic.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted when a concerned citizen provided dash camera video of the driver on the sidewalk during the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Deputies set up a sting on Wednesday morning and were waiting when the driver did it again and unknowingly drove up to a waiting deputy.

The driver was stopped, issued a citation and received a lecture about dangerous driver.

