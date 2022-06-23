South Florida man stopped at Disney with 9mm Glock handgun, extra ammunition

Armed man was stopped while trying to enter Disney Springs, according to Orange County Sheriff's deputies.

ORLANDO, Fla. – An armed man was stopped while trying to enter Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, according to Orange County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to the arrest affidavit, Aaron Josue Lopez, 35, from Royal Palm Beach was stopped at a parking garage in Disney Springs on May 27 after a scanner alerted security about a possible problem.

The security guard told deputies, “I told him I was going to search his bag and he told me he had a folding knife in his bag. I told him to show me the knife then I said I would still have to search his bag.”

Lopez reportedly responded, “Oh, there’s something else in here besides a knife that I want to put back in my car.”

Lopez then walked away and was stopped by security, and brought to deputies.

Deputies said Lopez was found to be carrying a black and bronze 9mm Glock handgun. He was also carrying two Glock 19 magazines with 17 rounds of ammo in each, and one box with 14 rounds of ammo.

After doing a background check, deputies say they found Lopez did not have a license to carry a concealed firearm.

He was booked into the Orange County jail and charged with carrying a concealed firearm.