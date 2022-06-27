85º

Caught on Camera: 7 rescued off Florida coast after boat struck by lightning

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Coast Guard crew rescues 7 people after boat is struck by lightning in the Gulf of Mexico

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Coast Guard crews rescued seven people off the coast of Tampa Bay after their boat was struck by lightning on Saturday.

The video shows the bolt impacting the 39-foot vessel moments before it capsized about 100 miles offshore of Tampa Bay.

According to reports, the group had left Tarpon Springs and was heading to a fishing tournament in the Gulf of Mexico.

Five women and two men were hoisted to safety by crews with the USCG Air Station Clearwater.

No injuries were reported.

