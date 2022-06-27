Caught on Camera: 7 rescued off Florida coast after boat struck by lightning

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Coast Guard crews rescued seven people off the coast of Tampa Bay after their boat was struck by lightning on Saturday.
The video shows the bolt impacting the 39-foot vessel moments before it capsized about 100 miles offshore of Tampa Bay.
According to reports, the group had left Tarpon Springs and was heading to a fishing tournament in the Gulf of Mexico.
Five women and two men were hoisted to safety by crews with the USCG Air Station Clearwater.
No injuries were reported.
Everyone is ok & reunited w/ family & friends thanks to them activating their EPIRB.