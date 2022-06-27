Florida judge to hear arguments on state’s new abortion law

Florida had already begun rolling out abortion restrictions before SCOTUS ruling.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Reproductive health providers have asked a state court in Florida to block a new law limiting abortion from taking effect on Friday, arguing that the state constitution guarantees a broad right to privacy including abortion.

Planned Parenthood is among those seeking a temporary emergency injunction.

A Florida synagogue also sued, saying the government intrusion violates the privacy rights and religious freedoms of Jewish women.

Florida currently allows abortions up to 24 weeks.

Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature and governor approved a 15-week law that includes fines and jail time for violators.

A judge set a hearing for 9 a.m. Monday in Tallahassee.