Florida man dies trying to save teen in Lake Michigan

PORTER, Ind. – Indiana conservation officers say lifeguards have recovered the body of a Florida man after he tried to save the life of a teenager.

They say 38-year-old Thomas Kenning of St. Petersburg, Florida, was at Porter Beach on Monday when he saw a female in distress in Lake Michigan.

Officers say Indiana Dunes State Park lifeguards arrived at the scene a short time later and they pulled Kenning from the water, officers said He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Chesterton Fire Chief Eric Camel estimated the man may have been in the water 15 minutes before the lifeguards found him in the waves approximately 25 feet from shore.

