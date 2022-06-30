86º

Deputies: Florida pastor arrested for masturbating at Starbucks

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

A Florida pastor is facing charges for allegedly masturbating in the patio area of an Osceola County Starbucks. (Courtesy: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida pastor is facing charges for allegedly masturbating in the patio area of an Osceola County Starbucks.

According to an arrest report by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon, 39, was arrested after deputies received a report about a man exposing his sexual organs while masturbating on the patio of a Starbucks along Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee.

An investigation later revealed that Muniz-Colon previously faced similar charges that also occurred at the location.

Muniz-Colon was arrested on Monday on charges for exposing his sexual organs and is being held on a $1,000 bond.

Muniz-Colon is a pastor in Kissimmee and teaches online Ministry classes.

