2-year-old boy drowns in Florida canal, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. – A two-year-old boy drowned in a canal outside a west central Florida apartment complex Friday morning, police said.

According to a Facebook post by the Bradenton Police Department, a witness called 911 just after 10:30 a.m. to report what appeared to be a child floating in the canal behind an apartment building.

First responders arrived minutes later and pronounced the child, who lives at the apartment complex, dead.

“The child’s family was located at the residence, and we are working with them to determine the circumstances surrounding the child’s death, as well as to ensure support services are provided to them as well as anyone impacted by this tragic situation,” the department said.

Police called it a “sad reminder” that drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged one to four.