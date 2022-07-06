Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – A Florida man won $1 million while playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.

Howard Creps, 40, of Land O’ Lakes, claimed his prize last week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Creps purchased his winning ticket from Land O’ Lakes BP.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million -- the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game -- and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” a news release from the Florida Lottery stated. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”

“Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.”

