Ex-Disney workers sue, claiming religious discrimination

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Three ex-Disney employees are suing the company, claiming they were fired after refusing to wear face masks and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The lawsuit filed in Florida last month says the trio had sought religious exemptions to Disney’s mandates for the vaccine and facial coverings.

They had worked for the company between seven and 20 years.

Disney’s vaccine mandate was suspended in November after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law limiting the power of companies to force employees to get vaccinated.

Disney has not responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit.