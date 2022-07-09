Florida woman hid mother’s body in freezer to keep collecting disability benefits, police say

SEBASTIAN, Fla. – A Florida woman hid her 93-year-old mother’s dead body in a freezer in order to keep receiving her disability benefits, according to police.

West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that officials obtained a warrant Thursday for the arrest of Michele Rene Hoskins, 64, of Sebastian, for failing to report the death of Marie Hoskins and tampering with evidence.

Officers found Marie Hoskins’ body inside a chest freezer after an April welfare check.

According to police, Michele Hoskins told detectives she found her mother dead in her bedroom and then purchased a deep freezer to conceal her death.

Officials said they also found a heavily soiled mattress in the backyard, concealed in thick brush and covered by palm tree branches, WPBF reports.

According to investigators, Marie Hoskins died from natural causes. The station reports that she was dead roughly two weeks before her daughter placed her inside the chest freezer.

Michele Hoskins was being held at the Indian River County Jail, facing a $10,000 bond, WPBF reports.