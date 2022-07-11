Lady Gaga gives $500,000 to help LGBTQ+ youth, including here in Florida

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – A Florida LGBTQ+ organization is thanking superstar singer Lady Gaga for providing much-needed support.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning singer’s Born This Way Foundation is distributing $500,000 to 130 different organizations across the country, including ARAY.

In celebration of Pride, @BTWFoundation is matching all donations at the link below to support LGBTQ+ organizations across the country ❤️ https://t.co/J4dzYRRCDX https://t.co/F4Qr4lD8TB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 28, 2022

ARAY, which stands for All Rainbow and Allied Youth, is set to receive $4,000 later this month.

ARAY services the needs of LGBTQ+ youth in Port Charlotte, which is in Southwest Florida.

ARAY Board President Hal Trejo says the donation could not have come at a more important time. “Because of the recent ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation in Florida that directly harms LGBTQ+ youth, we need all of the help we can get,” Trejo said. “We are so thankful to Lady Gaga and the Born This Way Foundation.”

The money will go to general operations, which includes connecting LGBTQ+ youth with others and providing mental health services.

Ad

ARAY just celebrated its 5th anniversary. Trejo is hopeful, that along with the money, the donation will also raise visibility for the organization and others.

Gaga launched the non-profit Born This Way Foundation in 2012 to focus on youth empowerment.