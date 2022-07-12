WATCH: Florida deputy confronts, arrests 2 boys found shooting a gun

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida deputy answering a call about the sound of gunshots, comes face-to-face with two young boys shooting a gun, near a dilapidated home.

The Volusia County deputy’s body camera captured the moment when she arrived to the scene, where she says she heard more gunshots as she pulled up.

According to the deputy, she encountered two 12-year-old boys, one of which pointed a gun at her patrol car.

The deputy says she got out of her car and ordered the boys to come out of the house or she would send in a police dog. Backup arrived and the officers later found a loaded gun and several shell casings.

The two boys were arrested and charged with discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 16. The boy who allegedly pointed the gun at the deputy faces an additional charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Both boys are behind bars.