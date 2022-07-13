Deputies: Miami women arrested after botched jewelry store heist

Three women from Miami were arrested after a brazen attempted jewelry heist in Martin County.

Deputies say Trellony Barr and Maria De La Cardidad Mendoza tried to snatch a necklace from a worker at Royal Jewelers in the Treasure Coast mall on Tuesday.

The store owner fought back and was able to get the necklace from them.

Deputies said Barr then left her shoes behind as she ran through the parking lot to find getaway driver Yosselyn Rodriguez, who was waiting for the attempted robbers in the parking lot.

A witness saw what was happening and called deputies with a description of the women’s SUV.

Deputies located the SUV moments later and arrested the women.

They were booked into the Martin County Jail and face several charges.