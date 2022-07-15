82º

Florida

Majestic manatee encounter caught on camera off Florida coast

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Fort Pierce
A majestic encounter with a manatee is caught on video

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – A young surfer receives a memorable birthday gift off the coast of Fort Pierce.

Evan Blais was surfing off the coast of Fort Pierce inlet on Fourth of July weekend when he was approached by a group of manatees.

“I was kind of scared because of how big it was. But when it put its nose up on my board. I kind of got off of it. And then and then he put his flipper on my board. And I got off my board because it put his flipper on it. It was really cool, because I had never seen a manatee before. It’s gray, like an elephant and kind of dark. But it’s like bumpy and rough,” said Blais.

It was the first time the boy had ever seen a manatee and his dad captured the whole thing on camera.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email