Woman killed by 2 gators after falling in Florida pond

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. – Two alligators attacked and killed an elderly woman after she fell into a pond at a southwest Florida golf course Friday.

The attack happened in Englewood, in southern Sarasota County.

Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS reports that witnesses saw the woman fall into a pond at the Boca Royal Golf and Country Club, struggling to stay afloat, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses then saw two gators grab her.

Authorities pronounced the woman dead at the scene, WFTS reports. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials removed the alligators from the pond.

Deputies have not released the victim’s name.