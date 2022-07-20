Urgent search after Florida family’s home was stolen

Deputies in the Gainesville area are searching for a missing mobile home

NEAR WILLISTON, FLA. – Florida deputies are working a bizarre mystery. A family’s home was stolen.

A moving company left the 48-foot single-wide mobile home for the family in Levy County. That’s near Gainesville.

Deputies say the yellow mobile home had not yet been strapped down in May, when unknown thieves rushed in, stole the trailer and took it to another location.

Mobile homes this size sell for about $60,000 each.

Deputies released a picture of the mobile home and are asking anyone who sees it to call them immediately.

There is a cash reward being offered for information.