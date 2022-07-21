Florida man seriously hurt after gator attack

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was hospitalized with serious injuries from an alligator attack on the state’s west coast Wednesday evening.

Sarasota ABC affiliate WWSB reports 43-year-old Eric Merda of Sarasota was bitten by an alligator at Lake Manatee Fish Camp in eastern Manatee County, citing the county’s sheriff’s office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Officials dispatched an alligator trapper to the scene, the station reports.

Wednesday’s attack happened just one county north of where a woman was attacked and killed by two alligators less than a week prior. The elderly woman reportedly fell into a golf course pond in southern Sarasota County Friday.