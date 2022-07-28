Florida man pleads guilty in fatal ‘nitrous oxide’ crash

TAMPA, Fla. – A 29-year-old Florida man suspected of inhaling nitrous oxide from a whipped cream dispenser before causing a fatal crash has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

Tucker Hoopengarner on Wednesday also admitted to unlawful distribution of nitrous oxide. Investigators found a commercial-grade whipped cream dispenser that uses nitrous oxide as propellant on his floorboard.

They also found several spent cannisters and a box of “triple refined cream chargers.”

The crash killed a 53-year-old woman. The judge sentenced him to six years in prison and 10 years of probation.