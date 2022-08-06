Florida man threatened landscaper with assault rifle in parking dispute, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Police arrested a west central Florida man accused of threatening a landscaper and his daughter with an assault rifle over a parking dispute last month.

According to a Facebook post by the Clearwater Police Department, David H. Berry, 44, got in an argument with the two over a parking dispute on the street in front of Berry’s home on July 7.

Part of the confrontation was captured on video, police said.

“If the suspect had a problem with how someone was parking, he should have called the police and let us handle it,” Clearwater police Chief Dan Slaughter said. “You don’t arm yourself with an assault rifle and threaten someone over something so trivial.”

Officials charged Berry with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. His weapons had been seized by Clearwater police and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office via a risk protection order last last month.