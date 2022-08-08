Florida man dies after sand dune collapses

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies believe the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found near Hutchinson Island, was likely an accident.

A beachgoer noticed a portion of the victim’s body in the sand south of House of Refuge and called for help.

According to Martin County Sheriff’s deputies, the man appears to have died hours earlier from asphyxia as a result of being trapped under the sand.

Detectives said no foul play was involved and the victim appears to have been resting underneath a sand dune while taking a video of a sunrise, but the sand dune collapsed trapping him underneath the sand.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results.