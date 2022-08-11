Florida woman gives birth in a helicopter

A Florida woman gives birth to her third baby in a helicopter on her way to the hospital

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. – A Florida woman has an incredible birth story to share, after her son is born in a helicopter on her way to the hospital.

On Sunday, Ride Lidia Bucio was being taken by helicopter to HCA Lawnwood in Fort Pierce. Bucio said the medics on board were doing their best to keep her calm, but it was a race against the clock.

“I can’t keep pushing him in. I have to push him out. My body is not paying attention to what I want,” said Bucio.

The 23-year-old who lives on the Brighton Seminole Reservation west of Okeechobee, could not wait to have her third child, baby Dallyn.

“It only took a minute for me to push him. He was already crowning. I felt him slip and I was like, ‘he’s here!,’” said Bucio.

As the helicopter touched down, the baby made his debut and Bucio had to alert the nurses who met the helicopter.

“I just delivered my baby. Don’t drop my baby. He’s in the bed, please don’t drop my baby. I was in total shock,” said Bucio.

Tribal custom is that no photos of the child’s face are allowed until he is four months old and he is given a Native American name, his beads and his deerskin medicine bag.