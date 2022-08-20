FHP: Wrong-way driver causes I-95 crash, carjacks FedEx truck, ends up diving in river

FHP says a 25-year-old driver hijacked a FedEx truck on I-95 after a wrong-way crash and managed to make it to the Hyatt Regency where she hit a light pole, then hopped out of the truck and jumped into the St. Johns River.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way driver caused a crash on I-95 Friday night before she carjacked a FedEx truck, crashed it downtown and jumped into the St. Johns River.

As Local 10 News partner WJXT in Jacksonville reports, at around 6:50 p.m., the 25-year-old wrong-way driver was heading south driving a white Range Rover in the northbound lanes of I-95, the FHP report said.

As the SUV approached Emerson Street, it struck a white Jeep Cherokee that was traveling north, causing the Jeep to spin out and become disabled in the middle of the highway. Debris from the collision flew into the southbound lanes and struck a gray Mercedes Benz traveling in the far-left lane.

Crash (WJXT)

Troopers said the wrong-way driver then got out of the SUV and removed the driver of a FedEx truck that was stopped because of the previous collision. Stealing the truck, the driver headed north on I-95 toward downtown Jacksonville, the report said.

The 25-year-old managed to make it to the Hyatt Regency where she hit a light pole, then hopped out of the truck and jumped into the St. Johns River.

According to the report, no one was injured in any of the crashes.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pulled the woman out of the river, and she was taken into custody.