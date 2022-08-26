Florida sex offender tried to buy child at grocery store for $100K, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A registered sex offender’s offer to make a disturbing purchase at a Florida grocery store landed him in handcuffs Thursday, according to police.

Police in Port Orange, in Volusia County, said on Aug. 16, 85-year-old Hellmuth Kolb offered a parent shopping at a Winn-Dixie $100,000 to purchase their daughter.

That parent notified police, who identified Kolb and discovered he was on probation for similar issues and was not to have any contact with children, officials said.

On Thursday, police went to Kolb’s Port Orange home and arrested him.

“Mr. Kolb should have simply stuck to just grocery shopping,” police wrote on Facebook.

Kolb was being held without bond in the Volusia County Jail on a probation violation, records show.